USPS offering reward for tips on Vaiden Post Office robbery

VAIDEN, Miss. (WJTV) – United States Postal Inspection Service agents are asking for the public’s help in a robbery case.

Agents said the Vaiden Post Office on Front Street was robbed on Saturday, January 8 around 9:20 a.m. The suspect was described as a Black male of medium build who is five feet and five inches tall.

USPS is offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the Houston Division United States Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455, say “Law Enforcement” and use Reference Case #3645806.