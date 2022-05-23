JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The U.S. Postal Service celebrated the Mighty Mississippi River during a first-day-of-issue stamp ceremony at the Beale Street Landing in Memphis.

“In addition to its many recreational and natural attributes, the Mississippi is also the backbone of the U.S. economy — serving as a riparian superhighway, transporting more than 175 million tons of freight annually. Today, we continue the Postal Service’s tradition of celebrating our nation’s wonderful heritage with the dedication of 10 truly special Forever stamps honoring the Mighty Mississippi,” said Gary Barksdale, the Postal Service’s chief postal inspector, who served as the dedicating official.

The Mighty Mississippi Forever stamps are being sold in panes of 10. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #MightyMississippiStamps.

The portfolio of 10 photographic stamps each represent a state along the course of the river.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.