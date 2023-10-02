CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vaiden man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to felony child abuse.

On Monday, October 2, a judge sentenced Frederick Britton, 42, to 30 years in prison with 15 years to serve. Britton will spend the remaining 15 years on post release supervision.

He was arrested on April 4, 2022, after authorities conducted a welfare check at a home on Highway 51 in the Vaiden area. Investigators determined Britton had abused a young child by hitting and pouring scalding water on the child, as well as locking the child in a dog cage.

Frederick Britton (Courtesy; Carroll County Sheriff’s Office)

Britton has remained jailed at Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility since his arrest.