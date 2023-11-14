OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 38-year-old Vaiden man has been sentenced to serve six years in federal prison for aggravated identity theft and possessing fraudulent identity documents.

At a sentencing hearing on Monday, Senior U.S. District Judge Glen H. Davidson sentenced Marcus D. Brown to a 72 months in prison, followed by three years of court-supervised release.

Brown pled guilty on August 7, 2023, to possession of fraudulent identification documents with intent to use them in criminal activities and aggravated identity theft. Court records show that Brown was in possession of a fraudulently obtained vehicle which contained the actual identification documents of approximately 40 individuals who lived in Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

The court had previously ordered Brown into custody after he attempted to escape the custody of state authorities.

The United States Secret Service and Winona Police Department investigated the case.