GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vancleave man pled guilty to possession to nearly 10,000 images and videos of child pornography.

According to court documents, Cameron Willis Cotrill, 67, was identified in an online child exploitation investigation on the BitTorrent network for offenders possessing and sharing child sexual abuse material.

As part of the investigation, prosecutors said a direct download was completed of 139 files that were being made available from Cotrill’s device at his Vancleave address. On January 11, 2022, the FBI assisted state officers with the execution of a state search warrant at his home.

Investigators said forensic examinations of Cotrill’s electronic devices recovered at the search determined that he possessed more than 9,900 images and videos on his desktop computer depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Cotrill is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., in Gulfport. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case with assistance from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.