OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi (UM) named a gate at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after the Peck family following a $250,000 donation.

Betty Peck, widow of Patrick Barry “Pat” Peck, donated $250,000 to the school. The Ole Miss Athletics Foundation then named Gate 37 of the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after her family.

“Our grandsons have all been very active in sports. It just seems like Pat would want his money to support athletes,” said Peck.

Pat Peck died on August 29, 2020. He served in the United States Airforce and was the owner of Pat Peck Inc.