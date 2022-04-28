JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed the Special Velvet Hunting season into law on April 15, 2022. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) created the rules and regulations for the hunting season, which will be open to public comment for a period of 30 days.

The Natchez Democrat reported the following the rules and regulations:

The season can be a three to five day season from September 10 to 20.

It will be a three day season from September 16 to 18 this year.

Mandatory reporting of harvests is 10:00 p.m. the same day.

All bucks reported must be submitted for CWD sampling.

It will be buck only, on private land only and with archery equipment only.

Special Permits for the season will be $10 for residents or $50 for non-residents.

There is a one buck bag limit for the velvet season and must meet legal antler criteria for deer management units.

Hunters will have five days to submit their deer for CWD sampling after harvest. The mandatory sampling will help MDWFP monitor the presence and prevalence of CWD is various counties.

About 50% of bucks shed their velvet by mid-September in North Mississippi, but may be as high as 85% in South Mississippi.