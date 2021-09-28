Vicksburg mayor loses staffer to Reeves administration

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A staffer in the mayor’s office in the City of Vicksburg has resigned to take a post with Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ administration.

Sam Andrews announced his resignation Sunday as chief of staff and executive assistant to Mayor George Flaggs Jr., The Vicksburg Post reported.

“Working for Mayor Flaggs has been an honor and an educational experience of a lifetime,” Andrews said. “I, along with so many others, look forward to the continued progress of Vicksburg because of Mayor Flaggs’ willingness to serve. I’ve seen it firsthand — this city is a better place because of his honesty, integrity and leadership.”

Andrews’ new post is special assistant and advisor to Reeves’ Chief of Staff Parker Briden.

Flaggs said Andrews has served the city well and will do so in the governor’s office.

“I commend him for taking that kind of position and it will continue to put Vicksburg in a pathway to be able to work and collaborate with state government,” Flaggs said.

Flaggs said he is looking for a new chief of staff, and should “have something by the end of the week.”

Andrews said he had no plans to depart his position before the end of Flaggs’ third term but could not pass up the opportunity to serve under Reeves’ administration. He said he’s grateful for the opportunity and is “looking forward to the work ahead.”