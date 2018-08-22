State

Vicksburg minister indicted on three counts of statutory rape

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) - A Vicksburg minister has been indicted on three counts of statutory rape.

Methodist minister Troy Anthony Piccaluga was originally charged with those crimes back in March.

The investigation began after the Warren County Sheriff's Department received information that the minister had sex with an underaged girl.

Piccaluga was serving as the minister at Eagle Lake and Redwood Methodist churches.

 

 

