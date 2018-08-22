Vicksburg minister indicted on three counts of statutory rape

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Troy Anthony Piccaluga Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff's Department

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) - A Vicksburg minister has been indicted on three counts of statutory rape.

Methodist minister Troy Anthony Piccaluga was originally charged with those crimes back in March.

The investigation began after the Warren County Sheriff's Department received information that the minister had sex with an underaged girl.

Piccaluga was serving as the minister at Eagle Lake and Redwood Methodist churches.