Vicksburg woman killed in possible home invasion Video

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) - Authorities in Vicksburg are trying to figure out who shot a 25-year-old woman in the middle of the night, killing her in front of her family.

WJTV 12's Terrance Friday talked with police who are looking for clues in a deadly home invasion.

Investigators say someone came to this house, identifying themselves as the police.



“ Heard the knock at the door and she approaches the door. As he was approaching the door flew open and gunshots rang out. She was hit one time," said Lt. Johnnie Edwards.

Police say someone shot and killed a mother of two in cold blood Wednesday morning. They say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are a complete mystery at this point.

“What’s most challenging about is that we have people at home. They are supposed to be in a secure location and you’ve got bad people out doing bad things like we see what happened this morning.”

Jasmine Adams was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. Investigators tell us her boyfriend and children were both inside the Lake Hill home at the time. Police say neither has any kind of criminal history and there is no reason to believe anyone may have been after her.

“If anyone has information concerning this shooting and homicide we ask that they call crime stoppers. Remember that we don’t want your names or information. It’s urgent that we get those people behind bars. “

Nothing was taken from the home but the authorities say they do believe the shooting was intentional.



