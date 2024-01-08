Warning: Video may be disturbing to some viewers.

INDIANOLA, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News has obtained the body camera video that showed the moment an 11-year-old boy was shot by an Indianola police officer.

Attorney Carlos Moore said 11-year-old Aderrien Murry was shot in the chest by Sgt. Greg Capers, with the Indianola Police Department, on May 20, 2023. His mother, Nakala Murry, asked Aderrien to call police about 4:00 a.m. when the father of one of her other children showed up at her home.

Moore said the man was irate, and Nakala Murry felt threatened.

Moore said two officers went to the home and one kicked the front door before Nakala Murry opened it. She told them the man causing a disturbance had left the home but three children were inside, Moore said. The video showed Nakala Murry walking out of the home with her hands up.

Moore said Nakala Murry told him that Capers, who is Black, yelled into the home and said anyone inside should come out with their hands up. The video showed Aderrien, who is also Black, rush into the living room before he was shot in the chest.

Moments after the shooting, the officer called for an ambulance.

In December 2023, a grand jury found that there was no criminal conduct on behalf of Capers. Due to the ruling, no further criminal action will be taken by the Attorney General’s Office.

Nakala Murry previously filed a federal lawsuit in May against Indianola, the police chief and Capers. The lawsuit, which seeks at least $5 million, says Indianola failed to properly train the officer and the officer used excessive force.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.