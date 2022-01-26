JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence (MCADV) will host a virtual Teen Dating Violence Awareness Summit on Saturday, January 29.

The summit will cover consent, teen dating violence, peer pressure, good decision-making and healthy relationships. The Teen Advisory Council created the event to encourage other teens to take a stand, even when it means standing alone.

Jackson State University’s J-SUEDE Dance Ensemble will perform, along with High Frequency Band. Speakers include Medical Officer Recruiter Adrian Evans, Community Advocate Yarit Rodriguez and Keynote Speaker Community Empowerment Solutions Director Carvana Cloud.

The summit will be held on Zoom and starts at 9:00 a.m. Click here to register.