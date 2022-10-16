GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Visitation and funeral arrangements for Myiesha Stewart, a Greenville police officer who was killed in the line of duty, have been announced.

Greenville Police Department (GPD) Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 11. Several other people were injured during the shooting.

GPD officials announced that her funeral arrangements are set for 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21 at the Washington County Convention Center. Public visitation will be held on Thursday, October 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the convention center. Law enforcement visitation will also be held Thursday at the convention center from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A “Sea of Blue” will be held through Greenville after law enforcement visitation ends.