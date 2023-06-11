Vivian O’Neal, of Hattiesburg, was crowned as the new Miss Mississippi. (Courtesy: Vickie Bailey)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – There is a new Miss Mississippi!

Vivian O’Neal, of Hattiesburg, was crowned as the new Miss Mississippi on Saturday, June 10 during the competition in Vicksburg.

O’Neal has a Masters in Education from the University of Southern Mississippi (USM). She will represent the state in the Miss America pageant, which is the largest scholarship organization for women in theworld.

Miss Leaf River Valley Neeley Robertson, of Ellisville, was first runner-up.

Organizers said more than $100,000 in college scholarships were awarded during the event.