Waiver approved to extend certain SNAP households due to Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has approved a waiver extending the 10-day period for certain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in Mississippi to request replacement benefits.
The waiver has been granted due to the severe weather and historic flooding in the State during Hurricane Ida.
MDHS leaders said SNAP households in the following counties who suffered food loss as the result of Hurricane Ida have until Monday, September 20, to request replacement benefits:
- Adams
- Amite
- Calhoun
- Claiborne
- Copiah
- Covington
- Forrest
- Franklin
- Hancock
- Harrison
- Hinds
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Jefferson Davis
- Jones
- Lafayette
- Lamar
- Lawrence
- Lincoln
- Madison
- Marion
- Neshoba
- Oktibbeha
- Pearl River
- Perry
- Pike
- Quitman
- Rankin
- Scott
- Sharkey
- Simpson
- Smith
- Stone
- Sunflower
- Walthall
- Warren
- Wilkinson
- Yazoo
The application may be submitted via the EA document upload feature on the MDHS website, email, or fax to your county worker.
If you need assistance with this process, contact the Economic Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-948-3050.