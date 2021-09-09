Waiver approved to extend certain SNAP households due to Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has approved a waiver extending the 10-day period for certain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in Mississippi to request replacement benefits.

The waiver has been granted due to the severe weather and historic flooding in the State during Hurricane Ida.

MDHS leaders said SNAP households in the following counties who suffered food loss as the result of Hurricane Ida have until Monday, September 20, to request replacement benefits:

Adams

Amite

Calhoun

Claiborne

Copiah

Covington

Forrest

Franklin

Hancock

Harrison

Hinds

Jackson

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Jones

Lafayette

Lamar

Lawrence

Lincoln

Madison

Marion

Neshoba

Oktibbeha

Pearl River

Perry

Pike

Quitman

Rankin

Scott

Sharkey

Simpson

Smith

Stone

Sunflower

Walthall

Warren

Wilkinson

Yazoo

The application may be submitted via the EA document upload feature on the MDHS website, email, or fax to your county worker.

If you need assistance with this process, contact the Economic Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-948-3050.