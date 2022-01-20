Walmart fulfillment center to create 250 jobs in Olive Branch area

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WJTV) – A Walmart fulfillment center will open in Olive Branch. According to the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA), the $90 million investment will create 250 jobs.

The new fulfillment center will store merchandise that is picked, packed, and shipped directly to customers.

“Walmart is proud to welcome its newest fulfillment center to the city of Olive Branch as we continue to grow our national supply chain network and eCommerce capabilities in the mid-South. The new facility will store millions of items from Walmart’s everyday low-priced merchandise, which will be ready to be shipped directly to customers with the great speed that they expect,” said Steve Miller, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Operations, Walmart U.S.

Walmart was certified by MDA for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which which is designated for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

The retailer currently is hiring for positions at the new Olive Branch facility, which is expected to open this spring.