JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News’ Walt Grayson will be honored during the NATAS Southeast’s Gold

and Silver Circle Awards banquet in Atlanta on Friday, September 9, 2022.

The Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will induct eight nominees into the Silver Circle while three nominees will be inducted into the Gold Circle.

Walt will be inducted into the Gold Circle, along with Jocelyn Dorsey and Bill Hartman. The Gold Circle is an honor reserved exclusively for those whose contributions have spanned at least 50 years.

WSB-TV’S Sophia Choi will host the event which begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30, and the induction ceremony starting at 7:00 at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead.

NATAS Southeast President Evelyn Mims said this year’s Gold and Silver Circle ceremonies reflect the best of the television industry.

“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees into the Silver and Gold Circles. Their combined years of dedication to serving the public provides an exemplary record of professionalism defined by the highest levels of passion, creativity, and integrity that are the hallmarks of quality embodied by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.”