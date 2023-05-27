CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Carroll County and Madison County deputies worked together to arrest a Louisiana suspect.

Deputies said they received a call about a wanted person out of Louisiana. They worked together to intercept the suspect’s vehicle.

According to investigators, Danielle Williams, 29, of Louisiana, was wanted for aggravated assault/attempted homicide. Authorities were told to watch for the vehicle along the Interstate 55 corridor.

Madison County deputies were alerted to the vehicle and contacted Carroll County deputies to watch for the vehicle once it left their jurisdiction.

Deputies said they were waiting near Vaiden and pulled the vehicle over without incident. Williams was taken to custody.

After signing a waiver of extradition, deputies met with Louisiana authorities in Natchez so Williams could return to face charges in the neighboring state.