Ware appointed as new Director of Investigations for State Auditor’s Office

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced Larry Ware has been named the new Director of Investigations at the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor. Debi Cox was named the new Deputy Director of Investigations.

“We have an incredible team of professionals in the Investigations division, doing some of the most important white-collar crime work in the region. The addition of Larry and the promotion of Debi will only make that division stronger. We will continue to tackle corruption on behalf of the taxpayers,” said White.

Ware previously served as the director of the Public Integrity Division at the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. Cox is a longtime investigator at the Auditor’s office, most recently serving as Lead Special Agent in South Mississippi.

“I am honored Auditor White has entrusted me with leading the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor,” Ware said. “I look forward to working with the dedicated staff of the Auditor’s Office and our partners to continue serving the citizens of Mississippi.”

“I’m excited to continue building on the work the office has already done, and I’m grateful to Auditor White for this opportunity,” said Cox.

Ware and Cox replace Richie McCluskey and Bo Howard, the outgoing Investigations Division leadership.