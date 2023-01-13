D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022.

D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each face a first degree murder charge.

Nicholaus Craig, 36, of California, was found dead in the parking lot of the casino. He had been shot.

Police said the victim stopped for a stay at the casino to gamble for his 36th birthday, and he had planned to travel to Mobile, Alabama, to continue the celebrations with his family.

After the shooting, police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino.

Police Chief Shannon Nobles said the shooting appears to be random and an apparent robbery attempt.

According to Nobles, both suspects are being held in the Mobile County Metro Jail on unrelated charges. A detainer has been placed on both pending extraditions to Mississippi.

Both warrants were issued with no bond upon being booked into the Harrison County Detention Center.