Waste management creating 330 new, in-state customer experience jobs

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Waste Management (WM) will add 330 remote workplace opportunities in Mississippi. The company will invest approximately $660,000 in the project, or $2,000 per job, for equipment and workstations, which will enable employees to work from a remote location.

According to leaders with the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA), WM has existing customer experience operations in Tupelo that employ more than 130 workers. WM recently acquired another company, and to meet its growing business demands, has decided to expand the Tupelo operations.

Last year, WM began offering work-from-home opportunities to support the Tupelo operations. The current and new positions will continue to allow team members to work from home while being connected to the Tupelo operations center for training and management.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for workforce training. WM is currently hiring for the new positions and plans to fill all 330 over the next two years.

Governor Tate Reeves said, “Waste Management is a top company to work for, as evidenced by their commitment to the professional and educational growth of its employees. The state of Mississippi is proud to partner with this great company as it consolidates call center operations in our state and creates hundreds of good jobs for our workforce.”