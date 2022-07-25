PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to an explosion and fire aboard a boat in Pass Christian on Saturday, July 23.

The Gazebo Gazette reported the Pass Christian Fire Department responded to the explosion around 12:00 p.m. at Pass Christian Yacht Works, a full-service boat yard.

A witness claimed the boat owner had a large amount of oxygen aboard, then attempted to get 55 gallons of gas. The boat caught on fire, and the owner and his two dogs got off just in time.

Courtesy: Andrea Wise

Pass Christian Fire Chief Dwight Gordon said it was a houseboat, but the owner has a home in Kiln. No injuries were reported.

The newspaper reported a cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and the fire is under investigation.