JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon cutting will be held for the 2023 Mississippi State Fair at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5.

The ribbon cutting will be held at Gate 1 of the State Fairgrounds, located at the intersection of Amite and Jefferson Streets.

The Brandon High School Marching Band will perform, Brandon High School ROTC Honor Guard will present the colors, and Jazbreaun Spann, student at Brandon High School, will perform a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Following the ribbon cutting, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson and opening ceremony participants will parade down the Midway.

The 164th Mississippi State Fair will run through October 15. All food vendors, including the Biscuit Booth, will be serving, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and rides open on Thursday, October 5 at 2:00 p.m. Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 9, Columbus Day.

Find the complete schedule of fair events at www.msstatefair.com.

Know Before You Go:

Gate admission is $5.00 per person, and parking is $5.00 per car. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free of charge. The public can purchase advance admission tickets at the Coliseum Box Office until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5.

All concert tickets purchased in advance include same-day general admission to the fairgrounds. Concert and entertainment tickets can be purchased in advance at www.ticketmaster.com and the Coliseum Box Office.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m., any guest under the age of eighteen (18) seeking admission to the Fairgrounds must be accompanied by a legal adult (21 or older). Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age to be admitted after 9:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring identification.

When entering the Midway, all guests will proceed through one of several entry security points utilizing a metal detector.

All bags are subject to search. The maximum bag size that will be accepted into the Fair is 12”x12”x6”.

No outside food or beverage allowed.

No marketing, soliciting, political, or vending items allowed unless and as authorized under Fairground regulations.

Pursuant to state law, the legal carry of firearms by all lawful adults is recognized on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by Fair management for Fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives, or laser pointers allowed.

Jefferson Street will be closed between Pearl Street and Amite Street. Greymont Street will be open for Fair traffic only.