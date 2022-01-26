JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) has received $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help income-eligible residents maintain access to drinking water and wastewater services through the end of September 2023.

LIHWAP is available for individuals and families who need assistance paying a current bill, have past-due water bills, had their service terminated, or received a notice indicating that their service will be terminated in the next 60 days.

Households can receive the LIHWAP grants for both drinking water and wastewater services. The funding is issued directly to the utility providers to support families who meet income requirements.

LIHWAP provides financial assistance to eligible households in managing costs associated with:

Water bills

Wastewater/sewer bills

Stormwater fees

Groundwater fees

Reconnection fees

Late fees

Lien removal fees (water-related)

Mississippi residents who qualify for LIHEAP Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program will also be eligible for LIHWAP Low Income Household Water Assistance Program. Applicant’s household income must be at or below 60% of the state median income to qualify for these programs.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age or an emancipated minor. For more information and to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, click here.