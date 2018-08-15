State

Water repairs place 6K residents under boil water notice

Posted: Aug 15, 2018 02:33 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2018 02:33 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A toppled fire hydrant and broken water main resulted in a boil water notice for 6,000 Jackson residents Wednesday.

The City of Jackson issued a notice for the following areas:

• ALL CUSTOMERS served by the CITY OF JACKSON MADDOX ROAD WELLS. 

  • All neighborhoods located off Raymond Road past McDowell Road Ext.
  •  All neighborhoods located off Siwell Road in Jackson and Byram
  • City of Byram: west of I-55 South
  • Subdivision #2

This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use. 
All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

