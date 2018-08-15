Water repairs place 6K residents under boil water notice

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A toppled fire hydrant and broken water main resulted in a boil water notice for 6,000 Jackson residents Wednesday.

The City of Jackson issued a notice for the following areas:

• ALL CUSTOMERS served by the CITY OF JACKSON MADDOX ROAD WELLS.

All neighborhoods located off Raymond Road past McDowell Road Ext.

All neighborhoods located off Siwell Road in Jackson and Byram

City of Byram: west of I-55 South

Subdivision #2

This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.