STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Waveland assistant police chief and his wife were arrested in Stone County on simple assault charges.

The Sun Herald reported Phillip Pavolini and his wife, Cynthia, were arrested on Monday, May 1 when they surrendered to the Stone County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the newspaper, the two were arrested after a complaint by the couple’s estranged son-in-law over the assistant police chief firing a gun during a fight on Friday, April 28. His wife allegedly slapped her son-in-law.

Stone County deputies said the couple’s daughter is involved in a custody battle with her estranged husband, and the incident happened at their daughter’s home.

Waveland police said an internal investigation is underway.