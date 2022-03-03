ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office arrested Mississippi Welcome Center supervisor Ann Miller. She was indicted for embezzlement and fraud by an Itawamba County grand jury.

A $1,937.53 demand letter was presented to her upon arrest.

According to White, Miller is accused of claiming and being paid for time she did not work at the Mississippi Welcome Center located on US Highway 78 near Tremont. She allegedly transmitted fraudulent timesheets to obtain payment from the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA).

Miller has been charged with fraud and embezzlement occurring in August and September 2021.

“Falsifying timesheets is not fair to taxpayers and is illegal,” said White. “We’re seeing an uptick in these kinds of cases. Those currently doing this should know that we are watching.”

Miller surrendered herself to Special Agents in Itawamba County on Thursday. Bail is set by the court.

If convicted on both counts, Miller faces up to 25 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.