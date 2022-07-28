LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wesson man was arrested following a drive-by shooting in Lafayette County.

Officials with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded a report of a drive-by shooting in the area of County Road 373 on Wednesday, July 27.

Investigators later arrested Ralph Carr Jr., 50, of Wesson, in connection to the shooting. He was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center. He was given a $75,000 bond.

Officials said no one was injured in the shooting.