West Nile Virus warning for Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Hot and rainy make perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

While the number of overall cases of West Nile are down for the year, they are on the rise in Hinds County - Jackson is particular. Out of 23 cases reported, nine are in Jackson.

The Mississippi State Department of Health wants Jackson residents to take precautions.

Now until mid-October is when people are at highest risk of infection. State epidemiologist, Dr. Paul Byers, says mosquitoes in Hinds County have tested positive for the virus putting people in the area at higher risk.

"This type of mosquito can breed in very small amounts of standing water so alot of times when we've

had a big story like recently when we get into those hotter days and that water begins to evaporate,

thats a great place for that mosquito to lay eggs and to breed, and it can do that around your home."

Byers says standing water inside the home can also be a breeding ground.

Prevention tips include:

Using DEET while outside and rubbing the application into the skin to avoid missed spots.

Get rid of standing water and containers with water to prevent breeding grounds.

Wear loose clothing to cover arms and legs while outside.

Avoid areas that are prone to mosquitos.

Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes.