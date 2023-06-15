JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson addressed local food opportunities and resources available for consumers and farmers.

As Mississippi enters its peak produce season, Gipson reminded consumers of the benefits of purchasing local foods and ways consumers can find local products.

“As I travel the state, people want to know ‘Where can I buy local food?’ I want consumers to know that Mississippi has an abundant and available local food supply that can be found across the state right now such as in farmers markets that are currently in their prime season,” said Gipson.

He discussed sources of local food and five resources available through the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) that consumers can use to find local products:

Shop one of Mississippi’s farmers markets that can found at msfarmersmarket.com.

Visit a local u-pick agritourism farm that can be found at msagritourism.org.

Farmers can register to sell, and consumers can buy locally from farmers at the Mississippi Farm Marketplace.

Subscribe to the in-print and online bimonthly Mississippi Market Bulletin at msmarketbulletin.org.

Shop the best of everything Grown, Raised, Crafted and Made through Genuine MS at genuinems.com.

Commissioner Gipson encouraged farmers looking for market opportunities to participate in the Local Food Assistance Program. Farmers and other food producers and processors that are interested in potentially marketing their products through this program should register their farm or business in a directory developed by MDAC at mdac.ms.gov/msfp/.