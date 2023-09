JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippi’s economy experiences record lows in unemployment, job prospects for the future are on many Mississippian’s minds.

Recently, speculation from state leaders focused on the impact of certain degree fields on the state economy. WJTV 12 News looked at data from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security to see how professional fields are expected to expand or shrink between 2020 and 2030 statewide and in the Jackson Metro area.

Accountants and Auditors

Jackson Metro 2020 employment estimate: 2,220 2030 employment estimate: 2,340 Projected employment change by 2030: 5.4% Projected average annual job openings: 210



Mississippi 2020 employment estimate: 6,490 2030 employment estimate: 6,880 Projected employment change by 2030: 6% Projected average annual job openings: 620



Civil Engineers

Jackson Metro 2020 employment estimate: 560 2030 employment estimate: 600 Projected employment change by 2030: 7.1% Projected average annual job openings: 45



Mississippi 2020 employment estimate: 2,080 2030 employment estimate: 2,140 Projected employment change by 2030: 2.9% Projected average annual job openings: 155



Industrial Engineers

Jackson Metro 2020 employment estimate: 420 2030 employment estimate: 500 Projected employment change by 2030: 19% Projected average annual job openings: 35



Mississippi 2020 employment Estimate: 1,940 2030 employment Estimate: 2,170 Projected employment change by 2030: 11.9% Projected average annual job openings: 150



Registered Nurses

Jackson Metro Area 2020 employment estimate: 8,890 2030 employment estimate: 9,700 Projected employment change by 2030: 9.1% Projected average annual job openings: 565



Mississippi 2020 employment estimate: 29,270 2030 employment estimate: 33,220 Projected employment change by 2030: 13.5% Projected average annual job openings: 2,015



Secondary School Teachers*

Jackson Metro 2020 employment estimate: 1,980 2030 employment estimate: 2,250 Projected employment change by 2030: 13.6% Projected average annual job openings: 170



Mississippi 2020 employment estimate: 9,220 2030 employment estimate: 9,980 Projected employment change by 2030: 8.2% Projected average annual job openings: 720



*Except Special and Career/Technical Education

Police and Sheriff’s Patrol Officers

Jackson Metro 2020 employment estimate: 1,620 2030 employment estimate: 1,810 Projected employment change by 2030: 11.7% Projected average annual job openings: 150



Mississippi 2020 employment estimate: 8,500 2030 employment estimate: 9,270 Projected employment change by 2030: 9.1% Projected average annual job openings: 750



Management Occupations

Jackson Metro 2020 employment estimate: 15,750 2030 employment estimate: 17,510 Projected employment change by 2030: 11.2% Projected average annual job openings: 1,505



Mississippi 2020 employment estimate: 63,570 2030 employment estimate: 69,730 Projected employment change by 2030: 9.7% Projected average annual job openings: 6,000



Food Preparation and Serving Related Occupations

Jackson Metro 2020 employment estimate: 20,050 2030 employment estimate: 24,270 Projected employment change by 2030: 21% Projected average annual job openings: 4,225



Mississippi 2020 employment estimate: 95,150 2030 employment estimate: 121,380 Projected employment change by 2030: 27.6% Projected average annual job openings: 21,135



Legal Occupations

Jackson Metro 2020 employment estimate: 2,660 2030 employment estimate: 2,840 Projected employment change by 2030: 9.2% Projected average annual job openings: 215



Mississippi 2020 employment estimate: 6,440 2030 employment estimate: 6,870 Projected employment change by 2030: 6.7% Projected average annual job openings: 480



Office and Administrative Support Occupations

Jackson Metro 2020 employment estimate: 33,800 2030 employment estimate: 32,640 Projected employment change by 2030: -3.4% Projected average annual job openings: 3,490



Mississippi 2020 employment estimate: 145,870 2030 employment estimate: 146,630 Projected employment change by 2030: 0.5% Projected average annual job openings: 16,015



Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations

Jackson Metro 2020 employment estimate: 21,710 2030 employment estimate: 24,380 Projected employment change by 2030: 12.3% Projected average annual job openings: 1,545



Mississippi 2020 employment estimate: 80,570 2030 employment estimate: 92,520 Projected employment change by 2030: 14.8% Projected average annual job openings: 6,125



Healthcare Support Occupations

Jackson Metro 2020 employment estimate: 14,790 2030 employment estimate: 18,620 Projected employment change by 2030: 25.9% Projected average annual job openings: 2,400



Mississippi 2020 employment estimate: 46,400 2030 employment estimate: 57,030 Projected employment change by 2030: 22.9% Projected average annual job openings: 7,300



Projections from MDES show that job growth is expected across all industries statewide. However, experts anticipate there will be fewer office and administrative support jobs in the Jackson Metro by 2030. Conversely, Healthcare Support Occupations and Food Preparation and Serving Related Occupations are expected to have the highest percentage of job growth statewide and in the metro going into the next decade.