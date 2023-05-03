JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) recently announced a new standard license plate has been approved for Mississippi.

However, Mississippians have more options to choose from when it comes to a license plate.

According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue (MDR), there are many specialty tags for drivers. There is an additional fee imposed when drivers purchase or renew their plate.

Some of the specialty plates that people can choose from include autism awareness, universities, breast cancer awareness, and school districts.

For information concerning the cost of the special tag and the recipients of the additional fee, drivers can review Special Tag Fee Distribution​.

The new standard license plate will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals. The winner of the tag design contest is Leah Frances Eaton, of Starkville, Mississippi.