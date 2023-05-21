JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has plenty of delicious dishes that people across the state love. Some of those dishes are signature staples in the Mississippi Delta.

Here are some of the dishes that are popular across the state:

Mississippi Mud Pie

According to Visit Mississippi, the exact origins of this treat are unknown. A Mississippi Mud Pie is a rich chocolate dessert that’s composed of pudding, cake, biscuits, ice cream, whipped cream, marshmallows and liqueur.

There are many ways to create this delicious dessert. You’ll be sure to find this dessert at some restaurants in Mississippi.

Comeback Sauce

This sauce originated at the Mayflower Café in Jackson, according to Visit Mississippi. Its base consists of mayonnaise and chili sauce, which helps give it its distinctive taste.

You’ll be able to find comeback sauce in many Mississippi restaurants.

Fried Dill Pickles

Legend has it that this snack was invented at The Hollywood Café when the cook cut dill pickles into slices, dipped them into the catfish batter and tossed them into the deep fryer.

Delta Tamales

Delta tamales are another gem in Mississippi. The tamales are simmered instead of steamed, feature a gritty texture from the use of cornmeal and contain more spice than some other variations.

Officials with Visit Mississippi said you can enjoy tamales with a side of chili and saltine crackers in the Delta.

Pressed Po’Boy

Po’Boys are a staple across the south, and Mississippi has its own version. The Pressed Po’Boy was first introduced by Rosetti’s Old Biloxi Café in the 1940s, according to Visit Mississippi.

The po-boys can come with shrimp, oysters, crab or even roast beef!

Mississippi Seafood

With part of Mississippi located along the Gulf of Mexico, seafood has become part of many signature dishes in Mississippi, including fresh shrimp and crab.

Mississippi is also known for its many catfish dishes.