JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –As the seasons change, so does hunting season in Mississippi.

The end of September and the start of October change the landscape of this year’s hunting season. For experienced and novice outdoorsmen alike, here are some dates and general information to keep in mind according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

Hunting units:

Delta Unit: Areas west of I-55 and north of I-20 plus areas south of I-20 and west of U.S. Hwy 61.

Areas west of I-55 and north of I-20 plus areas south of I-20 and west of U.S. Hwy 61. North Central Unit: All private and open public lands in Alcorn, Benton, Desoto, Marshall, Tate, and Tippah counties.

All private and open public lands in Alcorn, Benton, Desoto, Marshall, Tate, and Tippah counties. Southeast Unit: Areas south of U.S. Hwy 84 and east of MS Hwy. 35.

Areas south of U.S. Hwy 84 and east of MS Hwy. 35. Hills Unit: All areas except the Delta, North Central, and Southeast Deer Management Units.

Legal Weapons

Youth Gun: Youth may carry and use any firearm with which they can safely hunt and in compliance with other applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Archery: Longbows, recurves, compound bows, and crossbows. There is no minimum or maximum draw weight. There is no minimum arrow length. Fixed or mechanical broadheads may be used.

Primitive Weapons: Weapons legal for use during the Primitive Weapons season are all archery equipment and primitive firearms. ”Primitive firearms,” for the purpose of hunting deer, are defined as single or double-barreled muzzleloading rifles of at least .38 caliber; or single shot, breech-loading, metallic cartridge rifles (.35 caliber or larger) and replicas, reproductions, or reintroductions of those type rifles with an exposed hammer; or single or double-barreled muzzleloading shotguns, with single ball or slug.

All muzzleloading primitive firearms must use black powder or a black powder substitute with percussion caps, #209 shotgun primers, or flintlock ignition. “Blackpowder substitute” is defined as a substance designed, manufactured, and specifically intended to be used as a propellant in muzzleloading or other black powder firearms, excluding modern smokeless powder. Metallic cartridges may be loaded with either black powder or modern smokeless powder (cartridges purchased at sporting goods stores). Telescopic sights are allowed while hunting with any primitive firearm during the primitive weapon seasons. A telescopic sight is defined as an optical sighting device with any magnification.

During any open season on deer with primitive weapons after November 30, a person may use any legal weapon of choice, including pre-charged pneumatic weapons (air guns or bows), on private lands only, if the person is the title owner of the land, the lessee of the hunting rights on the land, a member of a hunting club leasing the hunting rights on the land, or a guest of a person specified above. If the person is required to have a hunting license, the person must have a primitive weapon license, a sportsman’s license, or a lifetime sportsman’s license.

Gun: There are no caliber or magazine capacity restrictions on firearms. Primitive weapons (as defined above) and archery equipment may be used during gun seasons.

White-tailed deer

Area : Delta, North Central, and Hills deer management units Date: September 30-November 17 Legal deer: Either-sex on private land, open public land, and Holly Springs NF Method: Archery

: Delta, North Central, and Hills deer management units

Area : Southeast units Date: October 14-November 17 Legal deer: Either-sex on private and open public land Method: Archery

: Southeast units

Bag Limits Antlered Buck Deer: The statewide bag limit on antlered buck deer is one buck per day and three per annual season.

Bag Limits Antlerless Deer: The statewide annual bag limit on antlerless deer is five on private lands. In U.S. Forest Service National Forests, the bag limit is one per day, not to exceed five per annual season except in the Southeast Unit, which is two per annual season.

Legal Bucks:

Delta : 12” inside spread or 15” main beam

: 12” inside spread or 15” main beam Hills, Southeast : 10” inside spread or 13” main beam

: 10” inside spread or 13” main beam North Central: Any hardened antler

Opossum, Raccoon, and Bobcat

Dates: September 30-October 31 (food and sport)

September 30-October 31 (food and sport) Bagging limit: Five each day; eight party (food, sport, and pelt)

Five each day; eight party (food, sport, and pelt) Dates: November 1-February 28

November 1-February 28 Bagging limit: No limit

Squirrel

Dates: September 30-February 28

September 30-February 28 Bagging limit: Eight per day

Rabbit

Dates: October 14-February 28

October 14-February 28 Bagging limit: Eight per day

Be sure to look at MDWFP’s website for more information and rules about hunting and fishing in Mississippi.