JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of students graduate with a bachelor’s degree each semester in Mississippi. As the old saying goes, today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. So what kind of educational background will Mississippi’s next generation of leaders have?

Niche has a breakdown of the most popular majors at each Mississippi university. Here’s what it showed:

Alcorn State University:

Biology

Liberal Arts and Humanities

Nursing

Belhaven University:

Business

Psychology

Healthcare Management

Delta State University:

Nursing

Physical Education Teaching and Coaching

Elementary Education

Jackson State University:

Liberal Arts and Humanities

Biology

Social Work and Youth Services.

Mississippi State University:

Liberal Arts and Humanities

Business

Kinesiology and Exercise Science

Mississippi University for Women:

Nursing

Business

Public Health Education

Mississippi Valley State University:

Business

Social Work and Youth Services

Liberal Arts and Humanities

The University of Southern Mississippi:

Liberal Arts and Humanities

Business

Nursing

University of Mississippi:

Digital Communication and Media/Multimedia

Liberal Arts and Humanities

Accounting

William Carey University:

Nursing

Liberal Arts and Humanities

Biology

Liberal Arts and Humanities appeared to be the most popular study across Mississippi universities. Each school is different, but usually philosophy, history, literature, math and science are the subjects that fall under the Liberal Arts and Humanities umbrella. Since the Liberal Arts and Humanities degree covers a broad range of subjects, it’s hard to determine the exact careers related to the degree. Often time, some of these students consider continuing their education through graduate school. Research.com reported that many Liberal Arts and Humanities graduates pursue careers in education, sales, administration, business and more.

Following close behind appeared to be business and nursing. Business comes as no surprise. Mississippi is home to many competitive business schools. Nursing comes as no shock, either. The University of Mississippi Medical Center and North Mississippi Medical Center are two of the largest employers in the state, according to Zippia.

What do you think the future of Mississippi will look like with the education behind today’s graduates? It seems that tomorrow’s leaders will be searching for careers related to education, business and nursing.