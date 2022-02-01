JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Looking for ways to save at the gas pump? One way to save is by choosing which day to fill up.

According to a study by GasBuddy, Monday is the cheapest day of the week nationally to fill up on gas. Average gas prices are lowest on this day. In contrast, Thursday is the most expensive day of the week nationally to fill up on gas.

In Mississippi, the cheapest day of the week to fill up in on Sunday. However, Thursday still leads as the most expensive day of the week to fill up in Mississippi, as well.

GasBuddy analyzed gas price data from January 1, 2021, through December 16, 2021, to find this data.