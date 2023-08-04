JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Signs promoting the adoption of roadways may be confusing at first, but Mississippi’s highways are looking for caretakers to help keep them free of debris.

Litter on Mississippi roadways is a constant that not even fines can deter from happening. So through the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Don’t Trash Mississippi program, individuals can adopt a section of the roadway to help remove trash. In Hinds County alone, over a dozen road sections are open for adoption.

According to MDOT, litter rates along rural roads in Mississippi are 30% higher than in other states. The agency sites that 38% of litter stems from trash escaping from open-bed vehicles or trash can spills. The additional 62% is thrown out deliberately.

Adopt-A-Highway helps to reduce the man-hours spent by MDOT picking up trash. In 2016, MDOT employees spent 30,526 hours, or almost 3.5 years, picking up 8,910 tons of trash. According to an MDOT spokesperson, removing litter on state highways costs MDOT $3.2 million a year.

Not only does this trash serve as an eyesore, but it negatively impacts animals and the surrounding environment. Some types of waste can take hundreds of years to decompose naturally if it can at all.

Who can participate in MDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program?

Anyone can apply to adopt a section of the highway: fraternities or sororities, civic organizations, church groups, scout groups, and commercial or private enterprises.

How do I adopt a highway near me?

Click here to apply for the program, and follow this link to find the MDOT District Litter Coordinator in your area. By applying, you agree to do the following:

Provide staffing to pick up litter on both sides of a one to two-mile stretch of highway.

Agree to pick up trash at least four times per year.

Agree to abide by all MDOT program safety rules and guidelines.

Submit an Activity Reporting Form after each pick-up.

Will MDOT provide me with anything?

MDOT will provide official safety vests, gloves, trash bags, and “Workers Ahead” traffic safety signs for entities that participate in the program. Additionally, MDOT will provide an Adopt-A-Highway sign displaying the group’s name adopting that portion of the highway. MDOT will even remove the trash collected once any trash collection events are over.

Go to MDOT’s website for more information about the Adopt-A-Highway program.