JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Looking for a place to take a Valentine’s Day date? The following restaurants confirmed they would be open for the holiday. Call ahead to verify hours or Valentine’s Day specials.
Jackson:
- The Iron Horse Grill
- Babalu
- The Pig & Pint
- Walker’s Drive-In
- Char Restaurant
- Keifer’s Restaurant
- The Manship
- Godfrey’s
- Saltine Restaurant
- Rooster’s
- Aladdin Mediterranean Grill
- 1908 Provisions
- Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro
- Josephine’s Kitchen
- Bully’s Restaurant
- Broad Street Baking Company
- Sakura Bana
- The Pizza Shack
- King Edward Bar and Grill
- Basil’s Fondren
- EDO Japanese Restaurant
- Hickory Pit
- Bonsai Japanese Steakhouse
- Country Fisherman
- El Charro Authentic Mexican
- Sugar Hill Bar & Grill
- Taste of the Island
Clinton:
- Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant
- N’awlins Grill
- Fox’s Pizza Den
- Lillie’s Restaurant
- The Bank by Pizza Shack
- Fountain View Cafe at Southpointe
- Taste of India
- Hot Bowl Mongolian Grill
- Las Mananitas Mexican Restaurant
- Atlas Greek Down South
- O.E.C. Japanese Express
- Mazzio’s Italian Eatery
- Chopsticks Buffet
- New Chans Garden
Canton:
Madison:
- Angelo’s BBQ Pizza and Italian
- Kebab and Curry
- Mama Hamils
- The Strawberry House
- Hokkaido Hibachi Grill & Sushi
- Visilios Greek Cuisine
- El Ranchito
- Fusion Japanese & Thai Cuisine
- Papitos
- Kristos
- Primos Cafe
- Nagoya Japanese Restaurant
- Red Samurai
Ridgeland:
- Amerigo Italian Restaurant
- Crab’s Seafood Shack
- Local 463 Urban Kitchen
- Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano
- The Trace Grill
- Anjou Restaurant
- Sombra Mexican Kitchen
- Another Broken Egg Cafe
- Soulshine Pizza Factory
- Krilakis
- Ding Hoa Asian Bistro
- Cazadores
- Shucker’s Oyster Bar
- Pelican Cove Grill
- The Stuffed Baked Potato Factory
Pearl:
Brandon:
- Kismet’s Restaurant
- Lost Pizza Company
- Shaggy’s
- Sonny’s BBQ
- Little Saigon Sandwiches and Sushi
- Taste of Detroit
- Genna Benna’s
- Boo’s Smoke House BBQ
- Cafe Azteca
- Fernando’s Mexico City Dining
- Seafood Grille
- Penn’s Restaurant
Flowood:
- Table 100
- Soulshine Pizza Factory
- Amerigo Italian Restaurant
- Fusion Japanese & Thai Cuisine
- El Torero Mexican Grill
- Mississippi Legends Grill
- Grant’s Chicken and Grill
- Golden China Restaurant
Hattiesburg:
- Crescent City Grill
- El Rayo
- Cow & Coop’s
- Jutamas Thai Restaurant
- Mugshot’s Bar & Grill
- Half Shell Oyster House
- Ed’s Burger Joint
- American Wings & Cafe
- Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
- T-Bones Records & Cafe
- Glory Bound Gyro Company
- Patio 44
- Compadres Taqueria & Grill
- Movie Star Restaurant
- Sully’s
- Cinco de Mayo Mexican Grill
- Petra Cafe
- Chesterfield’s Restaurant
- Indian Delight
- The Midtowner
- Sake Cafe
- Murky Waters BBQ
- Sakura Japanese Restaurant
- Rose’s Barb-Q
- Papito’s Mexican Grill
Petal:
Laurel:
- Lee’s Coffee & Tea
- Mimmo’s Ristorante
- Smokehouse of Laurel
- Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant
- Hibachi Express
- Bird Dog Cafe
- Reyes Mexican Grill and Bar
- The 5000
- Mr. T’s Drive Inn
- Del Sol Mexican Restaurant
- The Alamo Bar & Grill
- Blue Crab Grill
- Sake Cafe Hibachi & Sushi