JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On the 4th of July, Mississippians will be hosting fireworks displays and festivities across the state. The federal holiday is observed to celebrate the signing of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
A number of events will take place around Mississippi to celebrate.
Central Mississippi:
- Mississippi’s Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest – Canton
- Red, White & Blues – Clinton
- Jackson’s Firework Extravaganza – Jackson
- 2022 Tidewater Bike Parade – Madison
- Fireworks Show – Madison
- Natchez 4th of July Celebration – Natchez
- 4th of July Fireworks – Pearl
- 2022 Fireworks Spectacular – Philadelphia
- Patriotic Parade – Richland
- America Balloon Glow – Ridgeland
- 4th of July Fireworks Classic – Vicksburg
- Vicksburg Independence Day Fireworks Celebration – Vicksburg
Pine Belt:
- Family Fourth – Collins
- Star-Spangled Celebration – Hattiesburg/Petal
- Sawmill Square Mall Fireworks – Laurel
- Party for the 4th – Leakesville
- 4th of July Firework Show & Events – McNeill
- Cadie Calhoun performance – Sumrall
Mississippi Coast:
- 38th Annual Crab Fest 2022 – Bay St. Louis
- Biloxi 4th of July Fireworks Display – Biloxi
- Gulfport 4th of July Fireworks – Gulfport
- Pascagoula 4th of July Celebration – Pascagoula