JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Abandoned cars are not only an eyesore but a hazard for Mississippi drivers statewide.

According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, an abandoned car:

Has been left by the owner or on the owner’s behalf with a car dealer, repairman, or wrecker service and has not been picked up by the owner within 40 days from the agreed retrieval date. If there is no agreed retrieval date, it is 40 days from when given to these parties; or Is left unattended on a public street, road, highway or other public property for at least five days; or Has been lawfully towed to property, owned by someone other than the vehicle owner, at the written request of a law enforcement officer and left there for at least forty days without anyone claiming the vehicle.

According to the Arizona State University Center for Problem-Oriented Policing, abandoned vehicles pose other risks including:

Attracting children around hazardous vehicles;

Increased likelihood of illegal dumping and vehicle abandonment in the same area;

Attracting further damage and parts stripping to an abandoned vehicle;

Becoming a target for arson;

Being used by the homeless or street prostitutes;

Being used for drug drops.

If you find an abandoned vehicle, call 311, not 911. In Mississippi and many other states, this is a number for non-emergency police calls and other governmental services. It will be helpful to have the following information available as well:

Vehicle color Make and model of the car A description of the car’s body style Description of the vehicle’s condition License plate state and number A photo of the vehicle

If cars are left abandoned and unclaimed long enough, they will likely be auctioned off or sold for scrap. Anyone intending to sell an abandoned vehicle must notify the owner and any lienholder by certified mail within ten days that unless a claim on the vehicle is made within thirty days or before the scheduled sale, whichever is later, the vehicle will be sold.

In Mississippi, the proceeds of the sale (minus repair, towing, storage and sale expenses) will become the property of the county the vehicle is in.

For more information on abandoned vehicles and registration, see the DOR’s website.