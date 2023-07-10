CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – The 73rd Annual Choctaw Indian Fair will soon be underway in Mississippi.

The event will be held from Tuesday, July 12 through Saturday, July 15. The popular stickball games have been going on since Wednesday, July 5.

The fair celebrates the heritage and culture of the tribe, which began in Mississippi. Fairgoers will be able to enjoy a fun and historical experience, which features cultural dancing, tribal arts and crafts and much more.

The event will also have carnival rides, food trucks and other activities the family can enjoy.

The Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant will be held on Wednesday, July 12. Fourteen Chahta Ohoyo (Choctaw women) will vie for the esteemed title. This annual tradition will be held at the Main Stage.

Misty Brescia, director of the office of public information for the Choctaw Indian Fair, said this year’s fair will be exciting.

“I don’t know what it is about this year, but it’s so many things that we have in store especially with the entertainment,” said Brescia.

She said they will have special entertainment, including Jeremy Camp and Bret Michaels.

“If you grew up in the 80s, you don’t want to miss this great show!” Brescia stated.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Adult passes are $20 for all four days; $12 for individual days. Student passes are $10 for all four days; $7 for individual days. Children ages five and under are free.