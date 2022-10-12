JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Wednesday, October 12. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.

Wednesday is Senior American Day at the State Fair. This event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. inside the Mississippi Coliseum. During this time, various vendor booths, as well as flu vaccines and other health services, will be available to the public.

Fairgoers can also enjoy more than 60 great rides for one low wristband price of $30 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Scheduled Activities & Events for Wednesday, October 12, 2022:

9:00 a.m. – Stock Dog Trial – Equine Center

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Senior American Day – Coliseum

11:00 a.m. – Gates Open (Free admission until 1:00 p.m.)

11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Trade Mart

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village

12:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 8:00 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village

1:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:40 p.m. – West Texas Rattlesnake Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

2:00 p.m. – Rides Open

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village

4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway

5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone

5:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. – Great American Wild West Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

6:00 p.m. – Cattle Trails – Equine Center

7:30 p.m. – Live Performance by Bobby Rush – Budweiser Stage

10:00 p.m. – Gates Close

For a list of daily events including livestock shows, ride specials and latest information, visit www.msstatefair.com.