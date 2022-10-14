JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on between Friday, October 14 and Sunday, October 16. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.

Ride specials for Friday will include Kids Day (one fewer coupon from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for all kids) and Ride-A-Thon (fairgoers can get one low wristband for $25 from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.

There will be no specials on Saturday and Sunday.

Scheduled Activities & Events for Friday, October 14:

8:00 a.m. – 4-H/FFA Dairy Goat Show – Barn 8 (Showmanship, Commercial Dairy Goats, Sr. Does and Jr. Does)

9:00 a.m. – Jr. Poultry Show – Barn 13

9:00 a.m. – Open Dairy Cattle Show – Judging Arena

11:00 a.m. – Gates Open (Free admission until 1:00 p.m.)

11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Trade Mart

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village

12:00 p.m. – Rides Open

12:00 p.m. – Goat Showmanship (Market Goats and Commercial Meat Goat Does) – Barn 7 4H/FFA Meat Goat Doe Show – Barn 7 (Starts 15 minutes after Goat Showmanship)

12:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 8:00 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village

1:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:40 p.m. – West Texas Rattlesnake Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

1:00 p.m. – Two-Year-Old Jersey Futurity – Judging Arena

1:00 p.m. – Pony Pull – Equine Center

1:30 p.m. – Two-Year-Old Holstein Futurity – Judging Arena

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village

4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway

5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone

5:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. – Great American Wild West Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

7:00 p.m. Special Dairy Classes – Judging Arena (The Pretty Cow Contest and the Commissioner’s Production Cup)

7:30 p.m. – Live Performance by Sullivan’s Hollow – Budweiser Stage

12:00 a.m. – Gates Close

Scheduled Activities & Events for Saturday, October 15:

8:00 a.m. – MGA Open Dairy Goat Show – Barn 8

8:30 a.m. – Junior Dairy Cattle Show – Judging Arena (Showmanship followed by the Commercial Dairy Heifer and Cow Show and Junior Dairy Purebred Show)

8:30 a.m. – Junior Market Goat Show and Registered Breeding Boer Doe Show – Barn 7 showmanship and Show (Starts 15 minutes after Market Goat Show)

9:00 a.m. – Gates Open

10:00 a.m. – Rides Open

10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Trade Mart

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village

11:00 a.m. – 4-H Rabbit Show – Barn 13

11:00 a.m. – Horse and Mule Pull – Equine Center

12:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 8:00 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village

1:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:40 p.m. – West Texas Rattlesnake Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

2:00 p.m. – Live Performance by Dirtroad Cadillac – Budweiser Stage

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village

2:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. – Great American Wild West Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone

7:30 p.m. – Live Performance by Zechariah Lloyd Trio – Budweiser Stage

11:00 p.m. – Gates Close

Scheduled Activities & Events for Sunday, October 16:

9:00 a.m. – MGA Open Dairy Goat Show – Barn 7 & 8

10:00 a.m. – Gates Open

10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Trade Mart

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway

12:00 p.m. – Rides Open

12:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 8:00 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village

1:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:40 p.m. – West Texas Rattlesnake Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

2:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. – Great American Wild West Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village

5:30 p.m. – Live performance by T. B. Ledford and The Accumulators – Main Stage

5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone

7:00 p.m. – Live Performance by Bibletones – Main Stage

10:00 p.m. – Gates Close

Remember to check out this year’s safety rules before you go.