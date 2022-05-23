JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – With Memorial Day weekend approaching, many Mississippians are planning to travel. However, some are concerned about the recent spike in gas prices.

According to AAA, Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest in two years. Despite of the spike in gas prices, 34.9 million people are planning to travel by car. The average price of gas in the United States is $4.50.

Officials said flight tickets, hotels and other traveling accommodations have also seen an increase in prices.

Eric Jones, a representative for The Vacationer, said a survey showed nearly 54% of people said gas prices would affect their travel plans for Memorial Day weekend. Fifty-seven percent said despite the high prices, they will still chose to travel. Fifty-eight percent chose to stay at home to celebrate.

“I believe that as we peak through the summer season and even approach Independence Day, people will still chose to travel more than ever because it’s the summer,” said Jones.

However, some local neighbors have a different opinion..

“Gas is too expensive to travel. So until it decreases, I’ll chose to be in the backyard or the house this Memorial Day,” said Joelle Smith, a Jackson resident.

According to AAA, traffic for Memorial Day weekend will begin to pick up on Thursday, May 26.