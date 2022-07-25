PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are getting ready to take advantage of the 2022 tax-free weekend.

The 2022 Sales Tax Holiday takes place between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29 and midnight Saturday, July 30.

According to the Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday passed in the 2009 Legislative Session and amended in 2019 Legislative Session, Sales Tax is not due on the sale of articles of clothing, footwear, or school supplies if the sales price of a single item is less than $100.

The tax holiday does not apply to sales of any other items not defined as clothing or footwear. Click here to see as list of items that are eligible and not eligible.

Rentals of clothing and footwear do not qualify for the Sales Tax Holiday and are subject to 7% Sales Tax. Layaway sales of eligible items do not qualify for the holiday.

If an eligible item was purchased during the Sales Tax Holiday and returned after the holiday for credit on the purchase of a different item, Sales Tax will be applied to the sale of the newly purchased item.

Retailers may offer store discounts and store coupons to reduce the price of an eligible item to or less than $100 in order to qualify for the holiday.

The Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl will take part in the tax-free weekend. Leaders said Five Below will offer school supplies, which is a first for the Outlets.

General Manager Carlos Hernandez said, “We are very excited for our shoppers this year. Not only will people of all ages find great deals on clothes and shoes, but they can also find school supplies too. It’s going to be a fun weekend with lots of great sales, don’t miss out!”

Leaders said Kid’s Day During Tax-Free Weekend will happen on Saturday, July 30 beginning at 10:00 a.m. There will be games in The Meeting Room, face painting, a bouncy house obstacle course, and even a special visit from Wonder Woman and Spiderman.

The first 100 people in the food court on Saturday, July 30 will receive a swag bag with a few classroom items and coupons. One lucky shopper will receive a $50 Outlets of Mississippi gift card.