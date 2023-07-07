JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Do you want to save some money on back-to-school shopping? Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday is set for later this month.

A sales tax holiday is a temporary period when sales taxes are not collected or paid on purchases of specific products and/or services. The Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday passed in the 2009 Legislative Session and was amended in 2019.

During the holiday, sales tax is not due on the sale of articles of clothing, footwear or school supplies if the price of a single item is less than $100.

The 2023 Sales Tax Holiday will take place between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 28 and midnight on Saturday, July 29.

The tax holiday does not apply to sales of any other items not defined as clothing or footwear.

Sales of eligible items that were placed or ordered by mail, telephone or the internet are not subject to sales tax if the purchaser orders and pays for the items during the Sales Tax Holiday, and the items are less than the $100 threshold.

Click here for more information about the 2023 Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday.