JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2023 Spring Turkey Season began on Wednesday, March 15 and will end Saturday, May 1.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), hunters can expect to see more turkeys this season due to the record-breaking hatch in 2022. While its full effects won’t be felt until next season, there’s plenty of optimism to go round for 2023.

Forecasts are made possible by hunters who voluntarily record their hunting observations and share them with our staff at MDWFP.

Properties with better habitat will produce solid hunting, according to MDWFP officials. Marginal areas may have a spillover increase in birds from the 2022 hatch but will be limited in adult gobblers.

All hunters are required to share their harvest through Game Check by 10:00 p.m. the day of the harvest. Information can be shared so through the MDWFP app, the website, or by calling 1-800-BE-SMART.