JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tax season began on Monday, January 24, and tax experts want Mississippians to know about some changes this year before filing taxes.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Tony Huffman said Mississippians should watch out for two letters that are being sent by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

One is for people who received the Advanced Child Tax Credit, and the other is for people who received the third stimulus check. He advised people who received either of them to not file taxes until it comes in the mail. He also warned that not properly reporting these payments would cause a delayed return.

Huffman said unemployment compensation will be fully taxable for 2021, unlike how the IRS had an exemption in 2020.

He strongly advised that Mississippians electronically file taxes this year. In addition to that, Huffman said to opt in for a direct deposit refund.