JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.”
- The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The ribbon cutting will be held at Gate 1 at the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
- Gate admission is $5.00 per person, and parking is $5.00 per car. Children ages 6 and under will be admitted free of charge. The public can purchase advance admission tickets at the Coliseum Box Office until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6.
- Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 10, Columbus Day.
- Beginning at 9:00 p.m., any guest under the age of eighteen (18) seeking admission to the Fairgrounds must be accompanied by a legal adult (21 or older). Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age to be admitted after 9:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring identification.
- When entering the Midway, all guests will proceed through one (1) of the seven (7) entry security points utilizing a metal detector, and/or be subject to magnetic wanding.
- All bags are subject to search. The maximum bag size that will be accepted into the Fair is 12”x12”x6”.
- No outside food or beverage allowed.
- No marketing, soliciting, political, or vending items allowed unless and as authorized under Fairground regulations.
- Pursuant to state law, the legal carry of firearms by all lawful adults is recognized on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.
- No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by Fair management for Fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives, or laser pointers allowed.
The fair runs from October 6-16.