What you can expect at the 162nd Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.) announced the details of the 162nd Mississippi State Fair. The fair will run from Wednesday, October 6, through Sunday, October 17.

Gipson will officially open the gates to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, at Gate 1.

“I am looking forward to welcoming everyone to the 162nd Mississippi State Fair,” said Gipson. “I’m excited to announce several new additions to this year’s list of attractions and events. We will be hosting the ProRodeo Xtreme Bull Riding Fall Nationals and a Tri-State Rodeo competition right here on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. The 2021 State Fair will also include the first-ever Mississippi Frontier Village, featuring blacksmiths, train rides, pig races, shows, pony rides, a petting zoo and other exhibits the whole family will enjoy. Similar to last year’s social distance style, we have ensured the public will enjoy all the usual fun-filled activities, while keeping our fairgoers safe.”

Activities and Events:

Mississippi Heroes Night will be held on Wednesday, October 6. The Mississippi Fairgrounds will be offering free admission to all law enforcement officers, first responders, firefighters, healthcare workers, medical professionals and active military personnel. Identification will be required at the gate.

A portion of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds will be transformed into the Mississippi Frontier Village. The new attraction will feature blacksmiths, train rides, pig races, pony rides, shows, entertainment, a petting zoo and exhibits.

The Mississippi State Fair will host a Firefighter Combat Challenge, a relay simulating the essential skills of firefighting. Individuals and teams will start at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, and the tandems and relays will start at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15. All firefighters are welcome to compete; visit www.firefighterchallenge.com to apply for entry.

The Ag Expo, presented by Farm Bureau, will be held inside the Mississippi Trade Mart, and will be open to the public each day of the fair.

Musical acts performing on the Budweiser Stage located on the Midway include Smashmouth, Ginuwine, Riley Green, the Bar-Kays, Kayla Berry and the Mississippi Mass Choir. In addition, local acts will perform at the State Fair on the Trustmark Stage located on the Midway. All musical entertainment is free with regular fair admission.

The 2021 State Fair will include the annual Horse, Mule and Pony Pulls in the Kirk Fordice Equine Center. The Pony Pull will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15. The Horse Pull will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, with the Mule Pull immediately following. The additional Mule Jump will take place between the Horse and Mule Pulls.

Senior American Day will be held on Wednesday, October 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and will include musical entertainment by Bill Clark of Brandon, Leah Curry-Williams of Jackson and the William Carey Commissioners of Hattiesburg, as well as a speech by Commissioner Andy Gipson. Flu and Pneumonia vaccines will be offered and administered by Walmart, while supplies last.

The Mississippi State Fair is adding a ProRodeo Xtreme Bull Riding Fall Nationals tournament and Tri-State Rodeo in the Kirk Fordice Equine Center. The bull riding competition, part of the Xtreme Bulls Tour, will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9. Tickets to bull riding can be purchased in advance at the Coliseum Box Office or online at www.Ticketmaster.com; prices start at $25.00. Those purchasing advance tickets will receive free fair admission. The rodeo will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 10. General admission to the rodeo will be $10.00 per person; tickets can only be purchased at the door, and do not include fair admission.

In addition to the Biscuit Booth, this year will include a Homemade Biscuit Eating Contest. The contest will be held at the Trustmark Stage on Saturday, October 9, at 12:00 p.m. The public can register for the contest on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds’ Facebook page.

According to organizers, fair rides will be sanitized between each ride and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the grounds. Face masks will be available at the gates to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

“Our staff has gone to great lengths to ensure the safety and security of our guests,” said Michael Lasseter, director of the Mississippi Fairgrounds Complex. “I am excited to once again offer visitors and families the chance to enjoy time together, with a day full of rides, shows, good food and entertainment.”

Gate admission to the Mississippi State Fair is $5.00 per person and a parking fee of $5.00 per car. Children aged six and under will be admitted free of charge. The public can purchase Advance Admission Tickets at the Coliseum Box Office. Free admission will be every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 11.